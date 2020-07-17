Amenities

106 Blackberry Bend Available 08/01/20 106 Blackberry Bend, Yorktown, Va. 23693 - Large 3 bedroom with a very large loft over looking the living room with wood burning fireplace. Coventry elementary school. Formal living room and dining room. Large eat in kitchen that has a bay window over look the large lake in Coventry. The owner is pay for the association dues to give tenant access to two pools, walking paths, tennis courts, volley ball court and tennis courts. If you want to live on the water this home is a must to see.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3017926)