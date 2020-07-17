All apartments in York County
106 Blackberry Bend
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

106 Blackberry Bend

106 Blackberry Bend · (757) 595-8600 ext. 3
Location

106 Blackberry Bend, York County, VA 23693

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Blackberry Bend · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2024 sqft

Amenities

pool
tennis court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
106 Blackberry Bend Available 08/01/20 106 Blackberry Bend, Yorktown, Va. 23693 - Large 3 bedroom with a very large loft over looking the living room with wood burning fireplace. Coventry elementary school. Formal living room and dining room. Large eat in kitchen that has a bay window over look the large lake in Coventry. The owner is pay for the association dues to give tenant access to two pools, walking paths, tennis courts, volley ball court and tennis courts. If you want to live on the water this home is a must to see.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3017926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Blackberry Bend have any available units?
106 Blackberry Bend has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Blackberry Bend have?
Some of 106 Blackberry Bend's amenities include pool, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Blackberry Bend currently offering any rent specials?
106 Blackberry Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Blackberry Bend pet-friendly?
No, 106 Blackberry Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 106 Blackberry Bend offer parking?
No, 106 Blackberry Bend does not offer parking.
Does 106 Blackberry Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Blackberry Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Blackberry Bend have a pool?
Yes, 106 Blackberry Bend has a pool.
Does 106 Blackberry Bend have accessible units?
No, 106 Blackberry Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Blackberry Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Blackberry Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Blackberry Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Blackberry Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
