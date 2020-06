Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ice maker microwave refrigerator

Location, Space and Quality home! Well maintained and filled with updates in the Camelot neighborhood of Annandale. Close proximity to the I495, route 50 and 29, Inova Fairfax hospital, other major Corporations, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment. 4BR 3BA 3 Finished levels, walk out, 2 car garage, quality window treatments, great yard and neighborhood...what more can you ask for? *NO SIGN* Some pictures are with previous resident and some are more current.