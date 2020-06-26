3810 POE COURT

Amenities

Highly sought-after Winterset neighborhood. Immaculate home. 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Top-rated Fairfax County Schools--Woodson HS, Frost MS, Mantua Elem. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with decorator finishes, gorgeous hardwood floors on main and second levels, designer wood tile floors in finished walkout basement. Large backyard patio overlooks professional landscaping. Wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fans, skylights, oversized 2-car garage. Ideally located 1 mile outside I-495 Beltway with easy access to I-66/I-95/I-395/Rt 50/Dunn Loring Metro/Mosaic District/Inova FX Hospital. 20-minute drive to the Pentagon. Short walk to Accotink Stream Park. Rent includes landscaping and lawn care.