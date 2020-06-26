All apartments in Woodburn
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

3810 POE COURT

3810 Poe Court · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Poe Court, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought-after Winterset neighborhood. Immaculate home. 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Top-rated Fairfax County Schools--Woodson HS, Frost MS, Mantua Elem. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with decorator finishes, gorgeous hardwood floors on main and second levels, designer wood tile floors in finished walkout basement. Large backyard patio overlooks professional landscaping. Wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fans, skylights, oversized 2-car garage. Ideally located 1 mile outside I-495 Beltway with easy access to I-66/I-95/I-395/Rt 50/Dunn Loring Metro/Mosaic District/Inova FX Hospital. 20-minute drive to the Pentagon. Short walk to Accotink Stream Park. Rent includes landscaping and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 POE COURT have any available units?
3810 POE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3810 POE COURT have?
Some of 3810 POE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 POE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3810 POE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 POE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3810 POE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 3810 POE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3810 POE COURT offers parking.
Does 3810 POE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 POE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 POE COURT have a pool?
No, 3810 POE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3810 POE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3810 POE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 POE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 POE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 POE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 POE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
