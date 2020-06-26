All apartments in Woodburn
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:15 AM

3374 MONARCH LANE

3374 Monarch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3374 Monarch Lane, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Never rented , lovely well cared for traditional home features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, plus one car garage ( newly built ). Wooded back yard with trees and a large dec-ideal k for outdoor living . Main level is classic center hall plan- family room with fireplace and sliders to deck. plus living room and dining room , updated kitchen with granite counter tops and powder room on main . Lower level has big rec room , den - office, separate laundry room and big storage room plus , walk out to rear yard. Near Innova Hospital , great commute area .. EZ to Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic, Tysons and 66 and BRAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3374 MONARCH LANE have any available units?
3374 MONARCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3374 MONARCH LANE have?
Some of 3374 MONARCH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3374 MONARCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3374 MONARCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3374 MONARCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3374 MONARCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 3374 MONARCH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3374 MONARCH LANE offers parking.
Does 3374 MONARCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3374 MONARCH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3374 MONARCH LANE have a pool?
No, 3374 MONARCH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3374 MONARCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 3374 MONARCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3374 MONARCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3374 MONARCH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3374 MONARCH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3374 MONARCH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
