3374 MONARCH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Never rented , lovely well cared for traditional home features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, plus one car garage ( newly built ). Wooded back yard with trees and a large dec-ideal k for outdoor living . Main level is classic center hall plan- family room with fireplace and sliders to deck. plus living room and dining room , updated kitchen with granite counter tops and powder room on main . Lower level has big rec room , den - office, separate laundry room and big storage room plus , walk out to rear yard. Near Innova Hospital , great commute area .. EZ to Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic, Tysons and 66 and BRAC.