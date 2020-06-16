All apartments in Woodburn
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:23 AM

3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE

3328 Woodburn Village Drive · (443) 604-9947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3328 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA 22003

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Wonderful condo with 2 bedroom and 1 full bath and one additional half bath at Woodburn Village. New paint and brand new flooring in entire Apt. Rent includes all utilities!! Just meters from Fairfax Hospital - mins from I-495, I-66 and Tysons. Convenient to bus and metro. Garden community with great common grounds, picnic areas + pool. Lots of light with extra storage and Laundry in Basement. All utilities are included in monthly rent. Cable and/or land line for telephone are tenant optional expenses.Community offers beautiful pool in season, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds for children and picnic/grilling areas. Walk to Fairfax Inova Hospital Campus and medical offices in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
