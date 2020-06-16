3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Wonderful condo with 2 bedroom and 1 full bath and one additional half bath at Woodburn Village. New paint and brand new flooring in entire Apt. Rent includes all utilities!! Just meters from Fairfax Hospital - mins from I-495, I-66 and Tysons. Convenient to bus and metro. Garden community with great common grounds, picnic areas + pool. Lots of light with extra storage and Laundry in Basement. All utilities are included in monthly rent. Cable and/or land line for telephone are tenant optional expenses.Community offers beautiful pool in season, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds for children and picnic/grilling areas. Walk to Fairfax Inova Hospital Campus and medical offices in the neighborhood.