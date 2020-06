Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage

Ready to move in now ! Well-maintained two car garages brick front large townhouse. Total living area is over 2000sft in 3 levels. New washer, new HVAC system. Fully finished lower level with fire place and full bath and walking to maintenance free patio in the backyard. Very nice deck with overview to the public area and playground. Great location, walking to shopping.~ Close to Ft. Belvoir, I-395, I-495, and 1.4 miles to VRE train station.