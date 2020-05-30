8203 Taunton Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry

4BD 3.5BA Quality, fully updated townhome perfect for entertaining and spacious living in coveted Rhygate community backing to golf course on over sized lot w/ 4 patios, chef's kitchen w/ custom Rojahn cabinets, big island w/ double layer granite & prep sink, Thermador refrigerator, marble back splash & pot filler over stove/ gorgeous Brazilian walnut floors/ dramatic Living Room w/ 11 ft coffered ceiling. Finished walkout basement w/ wood-burning fireplace & plenty of storage/ Master walk-in closet. Alarm system. Pets case by case, no large dogs.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



