8203 Taunton Place

Amenities
4BD 3.5BA Quality, fully updated townhome perfect for entertaining and spacious living in coveted Rhygate community backing to golf course on over sized lot w/ 4 patios, chef's kitchen w/ custom Rojahn cabinets, big island w/ double layer granite & prep sink, Thermador refrigerator, marble back splash & pot filler over stove/ gorgeous Brazilian walnut floors/ dramatic Living Room w/ 11 ft coffered ceiling. Finished walkout basement w/ wood-burning fireplace & plenty of storage/ Master walk-in closet. Alarm system. Pets case by case, no large dogs.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer (703) 241-2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082