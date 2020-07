8000 GREELEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage

BIG 6 BR, 3 1/2 BA COLONIAL IN GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! TOO GOOD TO BE A RENTAL! EXCELLENT SCHOOLS! WALK 1 BLOCK TO GREAT TOP RATED WEST SPRINGFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & PLAYGROUND! IRVING MIDDLE & WEST SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL! BEAUTIFULLY & COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH: NEW KITCHEN, NEW WINDOWS, NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS & NEW CERAMIC TILE FLOORS! PROFESSIONALLY FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW $2,000 CUSTOM WINDOW BLINDS. SPACIOUS LR, FORMAL DR, FAMILY ROOM, + HUGE RECREATION ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT WITH 6TH BR & PRIVATE FULL BATH! GARAGE. GORGEOUS! TOO GOOD TO BE A RENTAL!! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. BUS TO PENTAGON & METRO RAIL! VACANT, IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, TO SHOW: CALL 703-757-0041 OR 703-517-3425