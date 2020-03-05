All apartments in West Springfield
7611 Tiverton Dr.
7611 Tiverton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Tiverton Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Private bedroom and shared bathroom available to rent in an immaculate townhouse condo right off Old Keene Mill Road. For commuters, it's conveniently located next to major interstates such as 395, 495, and 95, and 7 mins away from Franconia-Springfield Metro Station and VRE. The townhouse includes inside laundry units, backyard space, and spacious common areas. The 14 by 16 sq ft bedroom itself has two windows that bring in natural sunlight and sizable closet space for storage. The community includes a pool, designated parking spots, and several nearby nature trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7611 Tiverton Dr have any available units?
7611 Tiverton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7611 Tiverton Dr have?
Some of 7611 Tiverton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 Tiverton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7611 Tiverton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 Tiverton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7611 Tiverton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7611 Tiverton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7611 Tiverton Dr offers parking.
Does 7611 Tiverton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7611 Tiverton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 Tiverton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7611 Tiverton Dr has a pool.
Does 7611 Tiverton Dr have accessible units?
No, 7611 Tiverton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 Tiverton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 Tiverton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 Tiverton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7611 Tiverton Dr has units with air conditioning.

