7611 Tiverton Dr.

Private bedroom and shared bathroom available to rent in an immaculate townhouse condo right off Old Keene Mill Road. For commuters, it's conveniently located next to major interstates such as 395, 495, and 95, and 7 mins away from Franconia-Springfield Metro Station and VRE. The townhouse includes inside laundry units, backyard space, and spacious common areas. The 14 by 16 sq ft bedroom itself has two windows that bring in natural sunlight and sizable closet space for storage. The community includes a pool, designated parking spots, and several nearby nature trails.