Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

7202 JILLSPRING COURT

7202 Jillspring Court · No Longer Available
Location

7202 Jillspring Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
This newly renovated condo freshly painted all over is a must see!!!,Located in a very nice quiet neighborhood with a brand new playground.Wonderful 2 bedrooms Condo with 2 full baths.The master bedroom has view of trees and has a large walk-in closet .Laminated floors throughout the living, dining room & both bedrooms, kitchen with plenty of cabinets and have a great flow with plenty of natural lights.Large brand new sliding glass door leading to private enclosed patio for entertaining friends,doing BBQ, newly installed brand new built in microwave,Washer and dryer inside unit.1 assigned parking space with plenty of visitors parking.1 mile from Springfield-Franconia metro station.Easy access to the Springfield-Franconia parkway, I-95,I-395,and I1495 N. Pls call Listing Agent Mr Lito Cadavis @202-247-0111 for more info. ( Renovation is done) Vacant ready to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7202 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 JILLSPRING COURT have any available units?
7202 JILLSPRING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7202 JILLSPRING COURT have?
Some of 7202 JILLSPRING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 JILLSPRING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7202 JILLSPRING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 JILLSPRING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7202 JILLSPRING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7202 JILLSPRING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7202 JILLSPRING COURT offers parking.
Does 7202 JILLSPRING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7202 JILLSPRING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 JILLSPRING COURT have a pool?
No, 7202 JILLSPRING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7202 JILLSPRING COURT have accessible units?
No, 7202 JILLSPRING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 JILLSPRING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7202 JILLSPRING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7202 JILLSPRING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7202 JILLSPRING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

