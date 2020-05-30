7202 JILLSPRING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill

This newly renovated condo freshly painted all over is a must see!!!,Located in a very nice quiet neighborhood with a brand new playground.Wonderful 2 bedrooms Condo with 2 full baths.The master bedroom has view of trees and has a large walk-in closet .Laminated floors throughout the living, dining room & both bedrooms, kitchen with plenty of cabinets and have a great flow with plenty of natural lights.Large brand new sliding glass door leading to private enclosed patio for entertaining friends,doing BBQ, newly installed brand new built in microwave,Washer and dryer inside unit.1 assigned parking space with plenty of visitors parking.1 mile from Springfield-Franconia metro station.Easy access to the Springfield-Franconia parkway, I-95,I-395,and I1495 N. Pls call Listing Agent Mr Lito Cadavis @202-247-0111 for more info. ( Renovation is done) Vacant ready to show.