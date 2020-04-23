7200 GENTIAN COURT

Amenities

Please see: video tour, photos, panoramic photos, virtual tour, floor plan, and measurements. This renovated Auburn model is a spacious, brick, end-unit townhouse that is surrounded by a wooded area. Upper level: 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a walk-in closet. Main level: living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 1 half bath, and deck. Lower level: 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, storage room, rec room with wood-burning fireplace, and walk-out to the fenced in patio. The renovation includes: new kitchen with custom 42" cabinetry and backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, new granite countertops, new plumbing and lighting fixtures, new porcelain tile, new baths, new solid oak hardwood flooring on main and upper levels, new luxury vinyl tile on lower level, new roof, new windows, new doors, new water heater, new decking, new light gray paint, and more. ** Daventry is an elegant community with biking and jogging paths that connect to park trails, playgrounds, a swimming pool, tennis courts, a basketball court, and a community center. A carpool staging area serving the Pentagon route is within walking distance. Other commuting options: Springfield Metro Station, Interstate 95, the Fairfax County Parkway and the Virginia Railway Express (VRE). Close to: Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, Coast Guard base, Amazon at National Landing, Tysons, and 15 miles to the White House. West Springfield schools are very popular with residents. ** Nearby South Run Recreation Center has an indoor pool, exercise equipment, classes, and activities. All close by: Springfield Town Center for shopping and excellent dining, Home Depot, Starbucks, Whole Foods, Panera, Kingstowne Towne Center, movies, and parks, including Burke Lake and Lake Accotink. ** Rent includes professional property management, lawn maintenance, trash and snow removal, and all Daventry community amenities. Teachers, first responders, and veterans are particularly encouraged to apply. Pets and housing vouchers are welcome. Longer-term leases are preferred. Applying is fast, easy, and secure online. Thank you.