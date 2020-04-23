All apartments in West Springfield
7200 GENTIAN COURT
7200 GENTIAN COURT

7200 Gentian Court · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Gentian Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Please see: video tour, photos, panoramic photos, virtual tour, floor plan, and measurements. This renovated Auburn model is a spacious, brick, end-unit townhouse that is surrounded by a wooded area. Upper level: 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a walk-in closet. Main level: living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 1 half bath, and deck. Lower level: 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, storage room, rec room with wood-burning fireplace, and walk-out to the fenced in patio. The renovation includes: new kitchen with custom 42" cabinetry and backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, new granite countertops, new plumbing and lighting fixtures, new porcelain tile, new baths, new solid oak hardwood flooring on main and upper levels, new luxury vinyl tile on lower level, new roof, new windows, new doors, new water heater, new decking, new light gray paint, and more. ** Daventry is an elegant community with biking and jogging paths that connect to park trails, playgrounds, a swimming pool, tennis courts, a basketball court, and a community center. A carpool staging area serving the Pentagon route is within walking distance. Other commuting options: Springfield Metro Station, Interstate 95, the Fairfax County Parkway and the Virginia Railway Express (VRE). Close to: Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, Coast Guard base, Amazon at National Landing, Tysons, and 15 miles to the White House. West Springfield schools are very popular with residents. ** Nearby South Run Recreation Center has an indoor pool, exercise equipment, classes, and activities. All close by: Springfield Town Center for shopping and excellent dining, Home Depot, Starbucks, Whole Foods, Panera, Kingstowne Towne Center, movies, and parks, including Burke Lake and Lake Accotink. ** Rent includes professional property management, lawn maintenance, trash and snow removal, and all Daventry community amenities. Teachers, first responders, and veterans are particularly encouraged to apply. Pets and housing vouchers are welcome. Longer-term leases are preferred. Applying is fast, easy, and secure online. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 GENTIAN COURT have any available units?
7200 GENTIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7200 GENTIAN COURT have?
Some of 7200 GENTIAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 GENTIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7200 GENTIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 GENTIAN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 GENTIAN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7200 GENTIAN COURT offer parking?
No, 7200 GENTIAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7200 GENTIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 GENTIAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 GENTIAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7200 GENTIAN COURT has a pool.
Does 7200 GENTIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 7200 GENTIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 GENTIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 GENTIAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 GENTIAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 GENTIAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

