Welcome Home! 6813 Bluecurl Circle, is located in Springfield's desirable neighborhood of Daventry! Almost 3000 square feet of living space. This home is highlighted by beautiful landscaping and an inviting front porch. This single family home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. The renovated kitchen includes granite countertops, center island, quality appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The family room that sits off the kitchen has a cozy raised hearth gas-burning fireplace. The home includes gleaming hardwood floors, plush carpet, undated windows, renovated bathrooms, large deck that over-looks the parkland, spacious two-car garage, separate dining room, bright living room and a finished walk-out basement. HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick-Up 2x a week, Tennis Courts, Tot-Lots and Snow Removal. Easy access to Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Desirable Schools of West Springfield Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School! Available March 1st, 2020