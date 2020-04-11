All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE

6813 Bluecurl Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6813 Bluecurl Circle, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home! 6813 Bluecurl Circle, is located in Springfield's desirable neighborhood of Daventry! Almost 3000 square feet of living space. This home is highlighted by beautiful landscaping and an inviting front porch. This single family home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. The renovated kitchen includes granite countertops, center island, quality appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The family room that sits off the kitchen has a cozy raised hearth gas-burning fireplace. The home includes gleaming hardwood floors, plush carpet, undated windows, renovated bathrooms, large deck that over-looks the parkland, spacious two-car garage, separate dining room, bright living room and a finished walk-out basement. HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick-Up 2x a week, Tennis Courts, Tot-Lots and Snow Removal. Easy access to Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Desirable Schools of West Springfield Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School! Available March 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE have any available units?
6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE have?
Some of 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6813 BLUECURL CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America