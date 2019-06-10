All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
6411 VELLIETY LANE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

6411 VELLIETY LANE

6411 Velliety Ln · No Longer Available
West Springfield
Location

6411 Velliety Ln, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious four level all brick townhouse in popular West Springfield school pyramid. Be prepared to be impressed. Gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwoods on the entire main and upper levels. Brand new luxury vinyl on the entire ground level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus six burner gas stove, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, ceramic back splash, island and breakfast bar. Exhaust fan vents to the outside. Large two car garage with extra refrigerator and plenty of storage. Gas fireplaces in both the family and rec rooms. Commuter dream. 5.2 miles to the Franconia Springfield Metro. Close to mixing bowl, Fairfax County Parkway commuter parking lot, restarants and shopping. Minutes to 18G metro bus stop at corner of Hillside Road and Sheridan Farms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 VELLIETY LANE have any available units?
6411 VELLIETY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6411 VELLIETY LANE have?
Some of 6411 VELLIETY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 VELLIETY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6411 VELLIETY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 VELLIETY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6411 VELLIETY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6411 VELLIETY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6411 VELLIETY LANE offers parking.
Does 6411 VELLIETY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6411 VELLIETY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 VELLIETY LANE have a pool?
No, 6411 VELLIETY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6411 VELLIETY LANE have accessible units?
No, 6411 VELLIETY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 VELLIETY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 VELLIETY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 VELLIETY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 VELLIETY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
