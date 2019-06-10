6411 VELLIETY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious four level all brick townhouse in popular West Springfield school pyramid. Be prepared to be impressed. Gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwoods on the entire main and upper levels. Brand new luxury vinyl on the entire ground level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus six burner gas stove, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, ceramic back splash, island and breakfast bar. Exhaust fan vents to the outside. Large two car garage with extra refrigerator and plenty of storage. Gas fireplaces in both the family and rec rooms. Commuter dream. 5.2 miles to the Franconia Springfield Metro. Close to mixing bowl, Fairfax County Parkway commuter parking lot, restarants and shopping. Minutes to 18G metro bus stop at corner of Hillside Road and Sheridan Farms.