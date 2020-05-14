All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
6314 Over See Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6314 Over See Ct

6314 Over See Court · No Longer Available
Location

6314 Over See Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Townhome for rent - Property Id: 251760

Beautifully renovated 3 level townhome. Tiled kitchen floors. Living room hardwood floors. Bedroom carpet floors. Stainless steel appliances. Bedroom level laundry with oversized washer and dryer. Attached one car garage. Security system, smart thermostat, and smoke/CO2 alarm. Verizon FIOS cable/internet set up ready. Nearby three shopping centers, Springfield mall, lakes, parks, bus route, and VRE. Close to Fort Belvoir and NGA. Close to highly rated elementary, middle school and high school. Easy access to HWY 95/395/495 beltway. Energy-efficient home. Cat/small dog is negotiable with a pet deposit. Call for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251760
Property Id 251760

(RLNE5673616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Over See Ct have any available units?
6314 Over See Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6314 Over See Ct have?
Some of 6314 Over See Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 Over See Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Over See Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Over See Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 Over See Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6314 Over See Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6314 Over See Ct offers parking.
Does 6314 Over See Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6314 Over See Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Over See Ct have a pool?
No, 6314 Over See Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Over See Ct have accessible units?
No, 6314 Over See Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Over See Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 Over See Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 Over See Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 Over See Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

