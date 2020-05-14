6314 Over See Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Townhome for rent - Property Id: 251760



Beautifully renovated 3 level townhome. Tiled kitchen floors. Living room hardwood floors. Bedroom carpet floors. Stainless steel appliances. Bedroom level laundry with oversized washer and dryer. Attached one car garage. Security system, smart thermostat, and smoke/CO2 alarm. Verizon FIOS cable/internet set up ready. Nearby three shopping centers, Springfield mall, lakes, parks, bus route, and VRE. Close to Fort Belvoir and NGA. Close to highly rated elementary, middle school and high school. Easy access to HWY 95/395/495 beltway. Energy-efficient home. Cat/small dog is negotiable with a pet deposit. Call for more information.

