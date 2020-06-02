All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
6302 BRIDGETON COURT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

6302 BRIDGETON COURT

6302 Bridgeton Court · No Longer Available
West Springfield
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6302 Bridgeton Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
JUST WHAT YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! ~ Don't let this one pass you by ~ a versatile main level floor plan that offers up to 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room , wood burning fireplace, huge laundry room, access to deck and garage are all on the main level! But there's more...2 additional bedrooms and a centrally located full bath that you'll find on the upper level! A huge open space basement offers ample multi-activity areas and/or tons of storage space that opens to a sweeping tree-lined private backyard. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in sought after Cardinal Forest neighborhood. Near Walden Glen Swim + Racquet Club, and easy access to Carrleigh Parkway Park and Lake Accotink Park. Nearby shopping and restaurants include Whole Foods, Starbucks, Panera, and Chipotle. Minutes to 395, 95, and 495 Beltway interchange * FRESHLY PAINTED * NEW CARPETING * NEW STAINLESS STEAL KITCHEN APPLIANCES * UPDATES IN BATHS * NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES * NEW OUTLETS AND SWITCHES* NEW FAUX WOOD WINDOW BLINDS * RECENTLY REPLACED HVAC SYSTEM AND A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER AWAIT YOU!! VACANT & READY TO MOVE-INTO TODAY! ~ WELCOME HOME ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 BRIDGETON COURT have any available units?
6302 BRIDGETON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6302 BRIDGETON COURT have?
Some of 6302 BRIDGETON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 BRIDGETON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6302 BRIDGETON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 BRIDGETON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6302 BRIDGETON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6302 BRIDGETON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6302 BRIDGETON COURT offers parking.
Does 6302 BRIDGETON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6302 BRIDGETON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 BRIDGETON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6302 BRIDGETON COURT has a pool.
Does 6302 BRIDGETON COURT have accessible units?
No, 6302 BRIDGETON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 BRIDGETON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 BRIDGETON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 BRIDGETON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6302 BRIDGETON COURT has units with air conditioning.

