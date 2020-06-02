6302 BRIDGETON COURT

Amenities

JUST WHAT YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! ~ Don't let this one pass you by ~ a versatile main level floor plan that offers up to 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room , wood burning fireplace, huge laundry room, access to deck and garage are all on the main level! But there's more...2 additional bedrooms and a centrally located full bath that you'll find on the upper level! A huge open space basement offers ample multi-activity areas and/or tons of storage space that opens to a sweeping tree-lined private backyard. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in sought after Cardinal Forest neighborhood. Near Walden Glen Swim + Racquet Club, and easy access to Carrleigh Parkway Park and Lake Accotink Park. Nearby shopping and restaurants include Whole Foods, Starbucks, Panera, and Chipotle. Minutes to 395, 95, and 495 Beltway interchange * FRESHLY PAINTED * NEW CARPETING * NEW STAINLESS STEAL KITCHEN APPLIANCES * UPDATES IN BATHS * NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES * NEW OUTLETS AND SWITCHES* NEW FAUX WOOD WINDOW BLINDS * RECENTLY REPLACED HVAC SYSTEM AND A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER AWAIT YOU!! VACANT & READY TO MOVE-INTO TODAY! ~ WELCOME HOME ~