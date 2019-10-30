All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 6005 NASSAU DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
6005 NASSAU DRIVE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:20 AM

6005 NASSAU DRIVE

6005 Nassau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6005 Nassau Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHORT TERM RENTAL! 5 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! Gorgeous Colonial in Sought after CARDINAL FOREST! This Beautiful 5bd features a 2 car garage, bright eat-in kit w/breakfast nook, huge family rm w/brick hearth off kit, gorgeous hardwoods, spacious bedrooms, master w/walk-in closet & FULL WALK OUT BASEMENT! Great Schools! Fantastic Location right near Lake Accotink Park, Shopping, easy commute to DC and Fort Belvior. Walking distance to both Schools! Short Term Rental will be considered. Pets are case by case. Agent Owned! Landlord will consider Lease w/ option to purchase. Walk to Neighborhood Pools! Also for Sale. Walk to all three schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 NASSAU DRIVE have any available units?
6005 NASSAU DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6005 NASSAU DRIVE have?
Some of 6005 NASSAU DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 NASSAU DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6005 NASSAU DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 NASSAU DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 NASSAU DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6005 NASSAU DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6005 NASSAU DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6005 NASSAU DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6005 NASSAU DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 NASSAU DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6005 NASSAU DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6005 NASSAU DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6005 NASSAU DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 NASSAU DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 NASSAU DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 NASSAU DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 NASSAU DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America