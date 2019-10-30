6005 NASSAU DRIVE

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL! 5 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! Gorgeous Colonial in Sought after CARDINAL FOREST! This Beautiful 5bd features a 2 car garage, bright eat-in kit w/breakfast nook, huge family rm w/brick hearth off kit, gorgeous hardwoods, spacious bedrooms, master w/walk-in closet & FULL WALK OUT BASEMENT! Great Schools! Fantastic Location right near Lake Accotink Park, Shopping, easy commute to DC and Fort Belvior. Walking distance to both Schools! Short Term Rental will be considered. Pets are case by case. Agent Owned! Landlord will consider Lease w/ option to purchase. Walk to Neighborhood Pools! Also for Sale. Walk to all three schools!