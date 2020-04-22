5928 KINGSFORD ROAD

Amenities

Immaculate 2 level end unit brick townhouse with 3 separate bedrooms (OR two-bedroom suites) and 2.5 bathrooms. Cardinal Forest is 16 miles from the heart of downtown Washington, D.C., and is located two miles from the nearest commuter rail station and a quick bus ride from the Springfield subway station. There is also direct bus service to the Pentagon. Community amenities: two swimming pools, two tennis court facilities, three playgrounds, two clubhouses, a multi-purpose area, two saunas, boat lot, and other amenities.Applicants must have good credit and gross income of at least 3X the monthly rent. NO PETS. $3000 security deposit. Available on or about June 1.