All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
5928 KINGSFORD ROAD
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

5928 KINGSFORD ROAD

5928 Kingsford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5928 Kingsford Road, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
Immaculate 2 level end unit brick townhouse with 3 separate bedrooms (OR two-bedroom suites) and 2.5 bathrooms. Cardinal Forest is 16 miles from the heart of downtown Washington, D.C., and is located two miles from the nearest commuter rail station and a quick bus ride from the Springfield subway station. There is also direct bus service to the Pentagon. Community amenities: two swimming pools, two tennis court facilities, three playgrounds, two clubhouses, a multi-purpose area, two saunas, boat lot, and other amenities.Applicants must have good credit and gross income of at least 3X the monthly rent. NO PETS. $3000 security deposit. Available on or about June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD have any available units?
5928 KINGSFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD have?
Some of 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5928 KINGSFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD has a pool.
Does 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5928 KINGSFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America