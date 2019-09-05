5902 SURREY HILL PLACE

Amenities

Well maintained top floor condo in one of the most sought after communities - Cardinal Forrest! Washer and Dryer in unit, plantation shutters and condo fee included in rent - which includes GAS AND WATER - YOU ONLY PAY ELECTRIC! Privacy balcony, 2 community pools and tennis which is right around the corner. Whole Foods and other great shopping and restaurants within a 5 minute drive. Express bus to the Pentagon and DC! ****** Applicants must show proof of monthly income meeting or exceeding 3 times the monthly rent amount, have medium to strong credit scores and have good rental history.