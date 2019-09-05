All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
5902 SURREY HILL PLACE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

5902 Surrey Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Surrey Hill Place, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Well maintained top floor condo in one of the most sought after communities - Cardinal Forrest! Washer and Dryer in unit, plantation shutters and condo fee included in rent - which includes GAS AND WATER - YOU ONLY PAY ELECTRIC! Privacy balcony, 2 community pools and tennis which is right around the corner. Whole Foods and other great shopping and restaurants within a 5 minute drive. Express bus to the Pentagon and DC! ****** Applicants must show proof of monthly income meeting or exceeding 3 times the monthly rent amount, have medium to strong credit scores and have good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE have any available units?
5902 SURREY HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE have?
Some of 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5902 SURREY HILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE offer parking?
No, 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE has a pool.
Does 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5902 SURREY HILL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
