5809 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

** HARD TO FIND 2 BED ROOM 2 BATH ROOM UNIT ** RENOVATED AND REMODELED ** ONE OF THE NICEST UNITS IN THE COMPLEX ** ALL NEW KITCHEN CABINETS ** NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS ** NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ** 2 REMODELED FULL BATH ROOMS ** WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH OUT ** FRESHLY PAINTED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM ** WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT ** LARGE PATIO ** LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT **CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION ** GREAT LOCATION ** GOOD CREDIT ONLY ** QUALIFYING INCOME ONLY **