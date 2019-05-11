5784 Rexford Ct

Amenities
Live in this charming, well-kept property in the Cardinal Forest neighborhood. Cardinal Forest is a beautiful and highly sought after neighborhood near the bustling areas of Northern VA, DC and MD.
Features:
- Spacious Rooms
- Walk-in Closet
- Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Reverse Osmosis Water Filter
- Smart Washer & Dryer
- Premium Carpet Flooring
- Wide Balcony
- Fiber Optics Cable for Internet Connection
- Dog & Cat Friendly with one-time pet fee
Location:
- 3 minute walk to Bus Stop
- 1 mile away from trail to Lake Accotink Park
- 1 to 2 miles away from Grocery Stores (Giant & Whole Foods), Gym, Yoga Studio, Restaurants, etc.
- 1.5 miles away from the Virginia Railway Express (VRE)
- 16 miles away from Washington, DC
Community Amenities:
- Swimming pool
- Tennis Court
- Basketball Court
- Playground
*1-2 year lease
*Rent does not include electricity
*Security Deposit: $1,500
*Pet Fee: $500