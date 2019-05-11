5784 Rexford Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court yoga

Live in this charming, well-kept property in the Cardinal Forest neighborhood. Cardinal Forest is a beautiful and highly sought after neighborhood near the bustling areas of Northern VA, DC and MD.



Features:

- Spacious Rooms

- Walk-in Closet

- Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Reverse Osmosis Water Filter

- Smart Washer & Dryer

- Premium Carpet Flooring

- Wide Balcony

- Fiber Optics Cable for Internet Connection

- Dog & Cat Friendly with one-time pet fee



Location:

- 3 minute walk to Bus Stop

- 1 mile away from trail to Lake Accotink Park

- 1 to 2 miles away from Grocery Stores (Giant & Whole Foods), Gym, Yoga Studio, Restaurants, etc.

- 1.5 miles away from the Virginia Railway Express (VRE)

- 16 miles away from Washington, DC



Community Amenities:

- Swimming pool

- Tennis Court

- Basketball Court

- Playground



*1-2 year lease

*Rent does not include electricity

*Security Deposit: $1,500

*Pet Fee: $500