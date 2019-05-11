All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 5784 Rexford Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
5784 Rexford Ct
Last updated May 11 2019 at 7:05 AM

5784 Rexford Ct

5784 Rexford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5784 Rexford Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
Live in this charming, well-kept property in the Cardinal Forest neighborhood. Cardinal Forest is a beautiful and highly sought after neighborhood near the bustling areas of Northern VA, DC and MD.

Features:
- Spacious Rooms
- Walk-in Closet
- Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Reverse Osmosis Water Filter
- Smart Washer & Dryer
- Premium Carpet Flooring
- Wide Balcony
- Fiber Optics Cable for Internet Connection
- Dog & Cat Friendly with one-time pet fee

Location:
- 3 minute walk to Bus Stop
- 1 mile away from trail to Lake Accotink Park
- 1 to 2 miles away from Grocery Stores (Giant & Whole Foods), Gym, Yoga Studio, Restaurants, etc.
- 1.5 miles away from the Virginia Railway Express (VRE)
- 16 miles away from Washington, DC

Community Amenities:
- Swimming pool
- Tennis Court
- Basketball Court
- Playground

*1-2 year lease
*Rent does not include electricity
*Security Deposit: $1,500
*Pet Fee: $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5784 Rexford Ct have any available units?
5784 Rexford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5784 Rexford Ct have?
Some of 5784 Rexford Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5784 Rexford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5784 Rexford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5784 Rexford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5784 Rexford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5784 Rexford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5784 Rexford Ct offers parking.
Does 5784 Rexford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5784 Rexford Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5784 Rexford Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5784 Rexford Ct has a pool.
Does 5784 Rexford Ct have accessible units?
No, 5784 Rexford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5784 Rexford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5784 Rexford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5784 Rexford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5784 Rexford Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 2 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balconies
West Springfield Apartments with GaragesWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryers
West Springfield Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDNewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VA
North Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America