7709 Rockledge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Stunning multi-level Home with Fireplace - Absolutely gorgeous from head to toe, this jewel of a townhome boasts 2,292 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms. New carpet, tile, paint, wood stairs, and landscaping everything completely remastered. Every space receiving touch-ups and renovations, this property is available for immediate occupancy. The stunning kitchen will make your friends brag as you wine and dine them in the lap of luxury. Full kitchen featuring a breakfast nook, dining room, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, and tile floors throughout. High vaulted ceilings, picturesque windows, hardwood floors, and a wood fireplace add to the ambiance and stunning feel of this property. Kitchen, living room, bath on the main level. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on the upper floor including the master bedroom complete with master on-suite. Escape the pressures of the day by relaxing in the privacy of your room. Master on-suite has a garden tub and a separate walk-in shower. The master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms, both have been completely remastered for comfort, adorn the 3rd level. Upstairs rooms will share a full bathroom. Basement has been completely finished and offers a large gathering space for entertaining, bathroom, and laundry space with in-home washer and dryer included. The yard is fully fenced with mature landscaping, beautiful stained outdoor deck, and the tenant will enjoy the attached 2 car garage no need to fight for parking. Part of Daventry HOA tenant will enjoy access to the nearby pool, community center, tennis courts, and playgrounds. This property is in close proximity to the popular slug-lines.com., an easy commute to the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, and NGA. This property is in the boundaries of the coveted school pyramid West Springfield High, West Springfield Elementary, and Irving Middle School. This is a very popular community with many amenities see daventry.org, click "Local Information" No pets allowed, Tenant pays for utilities (Electric, Gas, Water) HOA pays garbage. HOA rules and guidelines must be strictly adhered to. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com.



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. NO PETS ALLOWED on the premises or in this property. Pet Violations will be subject to penalties and fines to include $300 plus damages. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.



