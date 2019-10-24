All apartments in West Springfield
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

7709 Rockledge Ct

7709 Rockledge Court · No Longer Available
Location

7709 Rockledge Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning multi-level Home with Fireplace - Absolutely gorgeous from head to toe, this jewel of a townhome boasts 2,292 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms. New carpet, tile, paint, wood stairs, and landscaping everything completely remastered. Every space receiving touch-ups and renovations, this property is available for immediate occupancy. The stunning kitchen will make your friends brag as you wine and dine them in the lap of luxury. Full kitchen featuring a breakfast nook, dining room, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, and tile floors throughout. High vaulted ceilings, picturesque windows, hardwood floors, and a wood fireplace add to the ambiance and stunning feel of this property. Kitchen, living room, bath on the main level. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on the upper floor including the master bedroom complete with master on-suite. Escape the pressures of the day by relaxing in the privacy of your room. Master on-suite has a garden tub and a separate walk-in shower. The master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms, both have been completely remastered for comfort, adorn the 3rd level. Upstairs rooms will share a full bathroom. Basement has been completely finished and offers a large gathering space for entertaining, bathroom, and laundry space with in-home washer and dryer included. The yard is fully fenced with mature landscaping, beautiful stained outdoor deck, and the tenant will enjoy the attached 2 car garage no need to fight for parking. Part of Daventry HOA tenant will enjoy access to the nearby pool, community center, tennis courts, and playgrounds. This property is in close proximity to the popular slug-lines.com., an easy commute to the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, and NGA. This property is in the boundaries of the coveted school pyramid West Springfield High, West Springfield Elementary, and Irving Middle School. This is a very popular community with many amenities see daventry.org, click "Local Information" No pets allowed, Tenant pays for utilities (Electric, Gas, Water) HOA pays garbage. HOA rules and guidelines must be strictly adhered to. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com.

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. NO PETS ALLOWED on the premises or in this property. Pet Violations will be subject to penalties and fines to include $300 plus damages. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Rockledge Ct have any available units?
7709 Rockledge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7709 Rockledge Ct have?
Some of 7709 Rockledge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Rockledge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Rockledge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Rockledge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Rockledge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Rockledge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7709 Rockledge Ct offers parking.
Does 7709 Rockledge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7709 Rockledge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Rockledge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7709 Rockledge Ct has a pool.
Does 7709 Rockledge Ct have accessible units?
No, 7709 Rockledge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Rockledge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 Rockledge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7709 Rockledge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7709 Rockledge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
