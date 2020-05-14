All apartments in West Springfield
8529 LAKINHURST LANE

8529 Lakinhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8529 Lakinhurst Lane, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Remodeled With All New Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Hardware. New Outlets and Hardware, New Light Fixtures, Granite Counters in Kitchen, New Vanities and All New Fully Remodeled Luxury Baths.2 Assigned Parking Spaces in Back in to Secured Gate Entrance. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a 3rd Fully Finished Basement . Less Than One Mile to HS, MS and Elementary Schools. Lake Accotink Short Distance to Lake, Springfield Mall Less Than 5 Miles Away, Pentagon 10 Miles, Tysons 5 Miles.Pls see www.jobinrealty.com under "Read First Rent Criteria" and if qualifications are met use "Jobin 4 Tenant App".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

