8529 LAKINHURST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully Remodeled With All New Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Hardware. New Outlets and Hardware, New Light Fixtures, Granite Counters in Kitchen, New Vanities and All New Fully Remodeled Luxury Baths.2 Assigned Parking Spaces in Back in to Secured Gate Entrance. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a 3rd Fully Finished Basement . Less Than One Mile to HS, MS and Elementary Schools. Lake Accotink Short Distance to Lake, Springfield Mall Less Than 5 Miles Away, Pentagon 10 Miles, Tysons 5 Miles.Pls see www.jobinrealty.com under "Read First Rent Criteria" and if qualifications are met use "Jobin 4 Tenant App".