238 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA with garage
You don't need a car to get around West Falls Church. We repeat, you do not need a car to get around West Falls Church. Top that, anywhere else in Virginia!
West Falls Church is a northern Virginia suburb without the suburbia feeling. The metro station, shopping, bars and dining are all within walking distance, helping this be a truly walkable town located within 15 minutes of Washington D.C..
West Falls Church apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.