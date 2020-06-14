Apartment List
238 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA with garage

West Falls Church apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7223 Carol Lane
7223 Carol Lane, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
1755 sqft
7223 Carol Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated and renovated 4br/2ba - Updated and renovated 4br/2ba.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2853 FAIRMONT STREET
2853 Fairmont Street, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1519 sqft
Detached home w/ detached garage!! Hardwood floors & carpet, new paint, lighting, etc.
Results within 1 mile of West Falls Church
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2431 Caron Ln.
2431 Caron Lane, Idylwood, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
2431 Caron Ln. Available 07/03/20 *SHORT-TERM ONLY*5BR renovated & stunning home in Falls Church - *SHORT - TERM LEASE ONLY*LEASE TERM AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH 11.30.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!AWESOME CONDO WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS 1 parking in garage & 1 visitor parking. *NEAR DUNN LORING METRO, ALL COMMUTER ROUTES INCLUDING I-495, I-66, RT. 29 & RT.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1856 sqft
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3253 JUNIPER LN
3253 Juniper Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet. On site management office, 24 hr concierge. Garage parking, visitor parking.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2701 BELLFOREST COURT
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Great Location! 5 minute walk from Dunn Loring Metro, restaurants, shopping and easy access to I495 and I66. Unit has updated kitchen, hardwood floors, new front loading washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2726 GALLOWS ROAD
2726 Gallows Road, Merrifield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
very well appointed condo that has been totally renovated. Bedroom is spacious and also has a nice size den that can be used as an office, guest room, etc. walking distance to Dunn Loring METRO.Parking space is under building in the garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.
City Guide for West Falls Church, VA

You don't need a car to get around West Falls Church. We repeat, you do not need a car to get around West Falls Church. Top that, anywhere else in Virginia!

West Falls Church is a northern Virginia suburb without the suburbia feeling. The metro station, shopping, bars and dining are all within walking distance, helping this be a truly walkable town located within 15 minutes of Washington D.C..

Having trouble with Craigslist West Falls Church? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Falls Church, VA

West Falls Church apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

