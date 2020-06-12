/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
208 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1161 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7719 Inversham Dr
7719 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
940 sqft
Newly renovated June 2019, new floors, paint, AC unit, kitchen appliances, bathroom vanity, etc. Minutes from the new HOT lanes on I-495, Mosaic District and shopping Easy access to Route 29, Route 50, I-495, I-495 HOT Lanes, I-66 and Tysons Corner.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
7749 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7749 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
LOVELY 2 BED., 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED ON THE LAKE !!,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER,W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RECREATION,MAJOR ARTERIES,AND DUNN LORING METRO. LOCATION, LOCATION!!! NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKERS PLEASE.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2994 YARLING COURT
2994 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1379 sqft
Gorgeous RARE WATERFRONT condo with LOFT in picturesque LAKESIDE community! Hidden gem 1.5 mile to Dunn Loring METRO & 1 mile to Mosaic District.
Results within 1 mile of West Falls Church
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Merrifield
21 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Merrifield
34 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Vienna
21 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Falls Church
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1313 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781183)
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2701 BELLFOREST COURT
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Great Location! 5 minute walk from Dunn Loring Metro, restaurants, shopping and easy access to I495 and I66. Unit has updated kitchen, hardwood floors, new front loading washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2664 MANHATTAN PLACE
2664 Manhattan Place, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Bright & Sunny is this 2 level condo w/lots of windows and a fresh new look. Upon entering you will find the kitchen/living/dining areas all open for a large spacious living space with hardwood floors & gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
7589 CHRISLAND COVE
7589 Chrisland Cove, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1472 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION! GORGEOUS 3 Level, 2 BR 2 BA Home w/ FreshPaint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, New windows, and a New Deck. Fenced back yard for privacy- in a gated community.Great Location. Quick access to Metro & I-66!
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
502 W BROAD STREET
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1286 sqft
The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage.
Last updated May 30 at 06:56pm
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1
6940 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
LOCATION!! *** NO STEPS ENTRY *** 10 MIN WALK TO METRO ON W&OD TRAIL ** * Falls Station is a highly-sought after condo complex! This 2BR, 2BA condo offers lower level location with No-Steps Entry, Bright & Spacious living space, Newer appliances,
