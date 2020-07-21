7730 CAMP ALGER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Secluded enclave of town homes on a quiet street. In 2011 the kitchen was renovated and a full bath was added to the basement. Washer Dryer included. Fairfax county rec center is located next to falls Church High School. Attention active military call about our special military rental program. Dunn Loring Metro is not far. Fast Access to RT 495, Rt 50 and Rt 66. Long term lease available. Pets considered case by case. Clean, 2 year old HVAC energy eff. We can process you application ASAP. WHAT A DEAL WE JUST LOWERED THE PRICE... PAINTED AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED***** ITS READY TO GO!