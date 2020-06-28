All apartments in West Falls Church
7119 TERRY LANE
7119 TERRY LANE

7119 Terry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7119 Terry Lane, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
Pending. Charming renovated house located on a quiet street in convenient Woodley North neighborhood. Nearly 2000 SF with a carport. Main floor offers 3 bedroom and one full bathroom, chef's kitchen, hardwood floors. Recently renovated lower level offers a large family room with a bonus 4th bedroom with large window, another full bathroom nd laundry area. Flat and fully fenced back yard with patio. Quick access to R50,R29,I66 to Arlington/DC, just 2miles to Falls Church city community center, restaurants, library, bike trail and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

