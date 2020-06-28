7119 TERRY LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

Pending. Charming renovated house located on a quiet street in convenient Woodley North neighborhood. Nearly 2000 SF with a carport. Main floor offers 3 bedroom and one full bathroom, chef's kitchen, hardwood floors. Recently renovated lower level offers a large family room with a bonus 4th bedroom with large window, another full bathroom nd laundry area. Flat and fully fenced back yard with patio. Quick access to R50,R29,I66 to Arlington/DC, just 2miles to Falls Church city community center, restaurants, library, bike trail and so much more.