West Falls Church, VA
7036 LEE PARK COURT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

7036 LEE PARK COURT

7036 Lee Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

7036 Lee Park Court, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A Duplex SFH with a separate entrance for each, quick access to I-495/I66/Rt.50/Rt.236/Washington D.C. This house is 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room with extended room at the back of the house. Master bedroom/full bath, Main level for rent only. Basement unit is not included. Minutes to schools and shopping, close to Dunn Loring Metro, Fairfax Hospital, Seven Corners, walk to bus stops, Due to Covid 19 we are asking all to follow our safety guidelines ~ No more than one showing tour at a time, please wear face masks and remove shoes. email or text William for questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7036 LEE PARK COURT have any available units?
7036 LEE PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
Is 7036 LEE PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7036 LEE PARK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7036 LEE PARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7036 LEE PARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 7036 LEE PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7036 LEE PARK COURT does offer parking.
Does 7036 LEE PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7036 LEE PARK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7036 LEE PARK COURT have a pool?
No, 7036 LEE PARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7036 LEE PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 7036 LEE PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7036 LEE PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7036 LEE PARK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7036 LEE PARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7036 LEE PARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
