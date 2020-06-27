All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE

6927 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6927 Jefferson Avenue, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming cape with modern updates in a wonderful community! Beautifully updated kitchen w/ granite counters & SS appliances. Welcoming living room surrounded by windows. Gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout. Upper level master suite w/ sitting area, lots of closet space & updated bathroom. This home features a great mud room, fully fenced yard and back patio. Rarely available 1 car detached garage. Spacious unfinished lower level perfect for storage and extra space. Lawn service included. Location! Close to all major commuting routes. Close to the Mosaic Center. Less than 2 miles to West OR East Falls Church Metros. Minutes from Falls Church City. Walk to neighborhood parks, tot-lots, basketball courts, great restaurants, retail and the Metro bus stop. Pets on a case by case basis. Immediate availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE have any available units?
6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE have?
Some of 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
