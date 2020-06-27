6927 JEFFERSON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming cape with modern updates in a wonderful community! Beautifully updated kitchen w/ granite counters & SS appliances. Welcoming living room surrounded by windows. Gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout. Upper level master suite w/ sitting area, lots of closet space & updated bathroom. This home features a great mud room, fully fenced yard and back patio. Rarely available 1 car detached garage. Spacious unfinished lower level perfect for storage and extra space. Lawn service included. Location! Close to all major commuting routes. Close to the Mosaic Center. Less than 2 miles to West OR East Falls Church Metros. Minutes from Falls Church City. Walk to neighborhood parks, tot-lots, basketball courts, great restaurants, retail and the Metro bus stop. Pets on a case by case basis. Immediate availability.