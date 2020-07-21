All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE

6816 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6816 Chestnut Avenue, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming brick front detached home with a beautiful backyard. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,800 sq foot home. Wood floors on main level, eat-in kitchen with KitchenAid SS appliances, separate dining room, family room with built-ins. Two upper level bedrooms with recessed lights, carpet and plenty of storage/closets. Backyard is an oasis w/deck, natural gas line, herb garden, plantings to attract birds, butterflies and local wildlife. Main house is brick, updates include, double pane windows, Hardiplank siding and roof on addition, gutters, downspouts and fresh paint. Near major routes; easy access to Metro, Public Transportation, Shopping, Restaurants, City of Falls Church and Mosaic District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE have any available units?
6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE have?
Some of 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Falls Church 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconiesWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA
White Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University