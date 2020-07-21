6816 CHESTNUT AVENUE

Amenities

Charming brick front detached home with a beautiful backyard. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,800 sq foot home. Wood floors on main level, eat-in kitchen with KitchenAid SS appliances, separate dining room, family room with built-ins. Two upper level bedrooms with recessed lights, carpet and plenty of storage/closets. Backyard is an oasis w/deck, natural gas line, herb garden, plantings to attract birds, butterflies and local wildlife. Main house is brick, updates include, double pane windows, Hardiplank siding and roof on addition, gutters, downspouts and fresh paint. Near major routes; easy access to Metro, Public Transportation, Shopping, Restaurants, City of Falls Church and Mosaic District.