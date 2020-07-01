All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

6459 Spring Terrace

6459 Spring Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6459 Spring Terrace, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming cape cod 3br 3ba 1 car garage home in Sleepy Hollow - Charming cape cod home in Sleepy Hollow! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 1 car garage is available for $2,700/month. Wood burning fireplaces in the living room and in the basement rec room. Huge county kitchen with eat in breakfast room. Kitchen has rustic cabinets, quartz countertops and gas stove. Large porch that overlooks an expansive backyard. Close to Rt 50. Close to 7 corners and the Eden Center. Available 11/24/19. Call Property Specialists to schedule a showing 703-525-7010.

Upper level: hardwood floor, MBR, 2nd bedroom, 3rd bedroom, full bathroom,
Main level: hardwood floor, living room with fireplace, sun room, eat-in kitchen, bath, washer/dryer, walk out to patio
Lower level: tile flooring, fireplace, rec room, bonus room, kitchenette, walk out basement.

Approximate Sq. Feet: 1431 sq ft

LR: 20x13 KIT: 22x13 REC ROOM: 20x12 BONUS ROOM: 11x10
MBR: 20x13 2NDBR: 14x12 3RDBR: 12x11

SCHOOLS
ES: Sleepy Hollow MS: Glasgow HS: Justice High

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $110,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $2700
Security Deposit: $2700 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 11/24/2019

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.

Pets: Case by case basis

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5326332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6459 Spring Terrace have any available units?
6459 Spring Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 6459 Spring Terrace have?
Some of 6459 Spring Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6459 Spring Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6459 Spring Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6459 Spring Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6459 Spring Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6459 Spring Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6459 Spring Terrace offers parking.
Does 6459 Spring Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6459 Spring Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6459 Spring Terrace have a pool?
No, 6459 Spring Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6459 Spring Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6459 Spring Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6459 Spring Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6459 Spring Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 6459 Spring Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6459 Spring Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

