6459 Spring Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming cape cod 3br 3ba 1 car garage home in Sleepy Hollow - Charming cape cod home in Sleepy Hollow! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 1 car garage is available for $2,700/month. Wood burning fireplaces in the living room and in the basement rec room. Huge county kitchen with eat in breakfast room. Kitchen has rustic cabinets, quartz countertops and gas stove. Large porch that overlooks an expansive backyard. Close to Rt 50. Close to 7 corners and the Eden Center. Available 11/24/19. Call Property Specialists to schedule a showing 703-525-7010.



Upper level: hardwood floor, MBR, 2nd bedroom, 3rd bedroom, full bathroom,

Main level: hardwood floor, living room with fireplace, sun room, eat-in kitchen, bath, washer/dryer, walk out to patio

Lower level: tile flooring, fireplace, rec room, bonus room, kitchenette, walk out basement.



Approximate Sq. Feet: 1431 sq ft



LR: 20x13 KIT: 22x13 REC ROOM: 20x12 BONUS ROOM: 11x10

MBR: 20x13 2NDBR: 14x12 3RDBR: 12x11



SCHOOLS

ES: Sleepy Hollow MS: Glasgow HS: Justice High



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $110,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $2700

Security Deposit: $2700 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 11/24/2019



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.



Pets: Case by case basis



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



(RLNE5326332)