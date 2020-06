Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well located in Falls Church right on a corner lot. Recently built home with 5 bedrooms + 4 full baths. Hardwood floors through out the top 2 levels. Basement is fully finished with in-law suite, kitchenette, separate entry. 2 Master Suites: 1 on main level, and the other on upper level. Easy access to DC, Arlington, shops, stores, eateries, etc.