3010 STRATHMEADE STREET

PLEASE READ BEFORE REQUESTING FOR TOUR. ----------Available from May1. One level 2br 1ba house with newly renovated bathroom and flooring(2019). Gorgeous fully fenced back yard. Landry room and bike storage next to the kitchen. This cute house is perfect for someone who's tired of limited space in a 2br apartment and would like to enjoy outdoor space and gardening. Quick access to major roads and minutes to Mosaic District & Falls Church city with restaurants and shops, Dunn Loring Metro and Tysons. Occupied property, please provide as much information about yourself as possible when request a showing. Such information shall include: applicant's annual income, employment, length of the lease, credit score, number of occupants, any pets. If you need to terminate your current lease in order to rent this house, please contact your current landlord to verify early termination cost first. Due to Covid19, we appreciate your cooperation in order for us to avoid unnecessary showings and reduce the risk for every party. Thank you!