Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

3010 STRATHMEADE STREET

3010 Strathmeade Street · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Strathmeade Street, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
PLEASE READ BEFORE REQUESTING FOR TOUR. ----------Available from May1. One level 2br 1ba house with newly renovated bathroom and flooring(2019). Gorgeous fully fenced back yard. Landry room and bike storage next to the kitchen. This cute house is perfect for someone who's tired of limited space in a 2br apartment and would like to enjoy outdoor space and gardening. Quick access to major roads and minutes to Mosaic District & Falls Church city with restaurants and shops, Dunn Loring Metro and Tysons. Occupied property, please provide as much information about yourself as possible when request a showing. Such information shall include: applicant's annual income, employment, length of the lease, credit score, number of occupants, any pets. If you need to terminate your current lease in order to rent this house, please contact your current landlord to verify early termination cost first. Due to Covid19, we appreciate your cooperation in order for us to avoid unnecessary showings and reduce the risk for every party. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET have any available units?
3010 STRATHMEADE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
Is 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3010 STRATHMEADE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET offer parking?
No, 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET have a pool?
No, 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

