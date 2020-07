Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Farm House in the city! An oasis to call home! Beautifulhardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms. Three bedrooms, two full baths and two sun rooms. The basement can be used for a play area or multi use. A covered front porch with a swing. Storage garage for woodworking, crafts or hobbies. The lush plantings provide a tranquil space to relax and unwind. Don't miss this one, it's a treasure! Landlord to maintain the specialty plants in the front yard.