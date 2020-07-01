All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 2805 Yarling Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
2805 Yarling Ct
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:06 AM

2805 Yarling Ct

2805 Yarling Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2805 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
GORGEOUS LAKE-SIDE COMMUNITY LOCATED MINUTES FROM THE VIBRANT MOSAIC DISTRICT! This contemporary garden condo is move-in ready with tons of fabulous features to include an updated gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ceramic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and a pantry. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, and the large windows allow in loads of natural light. The large sliding glass door in the living room leads directly out to a huge covered patio with a view of beautifully landscaped grounds. Indoor-outdoor living at its finest! The remodeled bathroom has a 48" cherry vanity and ceramic floors, and the master bedroom offers a walk-in closet with custom organizers. A new HVAC was installed in 2016, and the home has an in-unit washer and dryer. With sustainable bamboo floors throughout, recessed lighting, and smart, neutral colors, this condo is perfection! This community has many beautiful amenities to include an outdoor pool over the lake, lake-side picnic areas, walking and jogging trails, a dog park, and tennis courts! Carr at New Providence is a hidden gem of value tucked away lakeside in Falls Church, Virginia. In a perfect location for commuting, not only is it close to Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station, it is also within easy reach of Interstates 66 and 495, Route 50, Leesburg Pike, and the public bus service. It is approximately one mile from the vibrant Mosaic District, which boasts lots of restaurants, shops, and even a movie theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Yarling Ct have any available units?
2805 Yarling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2805 Yarling Ct have?
Some of 2805 Yarling Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Yarling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Yarling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Yarling Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Yarling Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Yarling Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Yarling Ct offers parking.
Does 2805 Yarling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Yarling Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Yarling Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2805 Yarling Ct has a pool.
Does 2805 Yarling Ct have accessible units?
No, 2805 Yarling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Yarling Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Yarling Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Yarling Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2805 Yarling Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University