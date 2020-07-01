2805 Yarling Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

GORGEOUS LAKE-SIDE COMMUNITY LOCATED MINUTES FROM THE VIBRANT MOSAIC DISTRICT! This contemporary garden condo is move-in ready with tons of fabulous features to include an updated gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ceramic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and a pantry. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, and the large windows allow in loads of natural light. The large sliding glass door in the living room leads directly out to a huge covered patio with a view of beautifully landscaped grounds. Indoor-outdoor living at its finest! The remodeled bathroom has a 48" cherry vanity and ceramic floors, and the master bedroom offers a walk-in closet with custom organizers. A new HVAC was installed in 2016, and the home has an in-unit washer and dryer. With sustainable bamboo floors throughout, recessed lighting, and smart, neutral colors, this condo is perfection! This community has many beautiful amenities to include an outdoor pool over the lake, lake-side picnic areas, walking and jogging trails, a dog park, and tennis courts! Carr at New Providence is a hidden gem of value tucked away lakeside in Falls Church, Virginia. In a perfect location for commuting, not only is it close to Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station, it is also within easy reach of Interstates 66 and 495, Route 50, Leesburg Pike, and the public bus service. It is approximately one mile from the vibrant Mosaic District, which boasts lots of restaurants, shops, and even a movie theater.