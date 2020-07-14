Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments green community internet access online portal smoke-free community

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



You've heard the saying life's better at the beach, and at Arbor Trace Apartment Homes in Virginia Beach nothing could be more true! We offer NEWLY RENOVATED 2-bedroom apartment homes just 3 miles from the beach. Located within minutes of the areas most progressive employers and convenient shopping and dining, Arbor Trace has something for everyone. Enjoy a stroll on the boardwalk, brunch at Citrus, or shopping at Town Center. With easy access to Pacific Avenue, I-264, US-58, and Hampton Roads public transit, getting around will be a breeze.



At Arbor Trace Apartment Homes, you'll find spacious 2-bedroom layouts that feature select homes with all new fully-equipped kitchens with fresh white cabinets, custom counter tops, and ENERGY STAR appliances. As a resident you'll enjoy wood style flooring, a washer and dryer, a separate dining area, ample storage, ceiling fans, smoke-free living and more. You'll find that our community boasts a new dog park with agility equipment, a relaxing pool and sundeck, fitness center, ample green space, and an unbeatable location. Come home to Arbor Trace Apartment Homes today and live, grow, and thrive with us!