Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

Arbor Trace Apartment Homes

624 Suhtai Ct · (315) 219-4970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

624 Suhtai Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601-304 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 608-204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,179

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 600-204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,179

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Trace Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

You've heard the saying life's better at the beach, and at Arbor Trace Apartment Homes in Virginia Beach nothing could be more true! We offer NEWLY RENOVATED 2-bedroom apartment homes just 3 miles from the beach. Located within minutes of the areas most progressive employers and convenient shopping and dining, Arbor Trace has something for everyone. Enjoy a stroll on the boardwalk, brunch at Citrus, or shopping at Town Center. With easy access to Pacific Avenue, I-264, US-58, and Hampton Roads public transit, getting around will be a breeze.

At Arbor Trace Apartment Homes, you'll find spacious 2-bedroom layouts that feature select homes with all new fully-equipped kitchens with fresh white cabinets, custom counter tops, and ENERGY STAR appliances. As a resident you'll enjoy wood style flooring, a washer and dryer, a separate dining area, ample storage, ceiling fans, smoke-free living and more. You'll find that our community boasts a new dog park with agility equipment, a relaxing pool and sundeck, fitness center, ample green space, and an unbeatable location. Come home to Arbor Trace Apartment Homes today and live, grow, and thrive with us!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per lease signer
Deposit: $250 - $600
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee; $100 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (for 1st pet); $150 (for additional pet)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking available.
Storage Details: Additional storage closet (in select homes)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Trace Apartment Homes have any available units?
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Trace Apartment Homes have?
Some of Arbor Trace Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Trace Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Trace Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Trace Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Trace Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Trace Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Arbor Trace Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor Trace Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Trace Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Trace Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Arbor Trace Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Arbor Trace Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Trace Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Arbor Trace Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
