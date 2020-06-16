All apartments in Virginia Beach
715 23rd Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

715 23rd Street

715 23rd Street · (757) 428-1641 ext. 26
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 23rd Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 715 23rd Street · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2585 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME 5 MINUTES FROM OCEANFRONT - Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home just blocks from the oceanfront. Home features 2 master suites 1 one 1st floor and the other on 2nd floor, EIK, granite counter tops, S/S appliances, formal dining room, large deck, huge fenced backyard and detached shed. Conveniently located near Interstate 264, Dam Neck ANEX, NAS Oceana, Little Creek Naval Amphib. Base, and the beach! Pets considered on case by case basis w/deposit and monthly pet fee. Call 757-428-1641 for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5506564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 23rd Street have any available units?
715 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
Is 715 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 715 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 715 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 715 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 715 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
