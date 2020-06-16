715 23rd Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME 5 MINUTES FROM OCEANFRONT - Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home just blocks from the oceanfront. Home features 2 master suites 1 one 1st floor and the other on 2nd floor, EIK, granite counter tops, S/S appliances, formal dining room, large deck, huge fenced backyard and detached shed. Conveniently located near Interstate 264, Dam Neck ANEX, NAS Oceana, Little Creek Naval Amphib. Base, and the beach! Pets considered on case by case basis w/deposit and monthly pet fee. Call 757-428-1641 for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5506564)