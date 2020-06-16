All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

631 Vanderbilt Ave.

631 Vanderbilt Avenue · (757) 428-0432
Location

631 Vanderbilt Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Croatan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 2020 - JUNE 2021

Don't miss your opportunity to live like a King in this large Croatan Beach House. Perfect for families and groups.

This spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home was designed specifically with the comfort of guests in mind. Allows for plenty of privacy with three master suites. There is an elevator in the house as well as a unique observatory area that kids and adults love! The suite on the first floor is equipped with some accommodations for individuals with special needs.

Outdoor hot/cold shower, jetted tub for relaxing, and multiple bedrooms that have direct access to a deck. Large, open-concept kitchen, dining, and great room that is sure to bring your family and friends together.

Sleeps 16

Utilities are negotiable but not included in rent. Please contact our office for more information or if you are interested in a earlier move-in date.
Available for winter rental, this lovely house is located a short walk from the beach in a premier Virginia Beach neighborhood. You can even enjoy an ocean view from one of the large decks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Vanderbilt Ave. have any available units?
631 Vanderbilt Ave. has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Vanderbilt Ave. have?
Some of 631 Vanderbilt Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Vanderbilt Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
631 Vanderbilt Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Vanderbilt Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Vanderbilt Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 631 Vanderbilt Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 631 Vanderbilt Ave. does offer parking.
Does 631 Vanderbilt Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Vanderbilt Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Vanderbilt Ave. have a pool?
No, 631 Vanderbilt Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 631 Vanderbilt Ave. have accessible units?
No, 631 Vanderbilt Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Vanderbilt Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Vanderbilt Ave. has units with dishwashers.
