631 Vanderbilt Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 2020 - JUNE 2021



Don't miss your opportunity to live like a King in this large Croatan Beach House. Perfect for families and groups.



This spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home was designed specifically with the comfort of guests in mind. Allows for plenty of privacy with three master suites. There is an elevator in the house as well as a unique observatory area that kids and adults love! The suite on the first floor is equipped with some accommodations for individuals with special needs.



Outdoor hot/cold shower, jetted tub for relaxing, and multiple bedrooms that have direct access to a deck. Large, open-concept kitchen, dining, and great room that is sure to bring your family and friends together.



Sleeps 16



Utilities are negotiable but not included in rent. Please contact our office for more information or if you are interested in a earlier move-in date.

Available for winter rental, this lovely house is located a short walk from the beach in a premier Virginia Beach neighborhood. You can even enjoy an ocean view from one of the large decks.