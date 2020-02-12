All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 4911 Cypress Point Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
4911 Cypress Point Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:26 AM

4911 Cypress Point Circle

4911 Cypress Point Circle · (757) 481-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northwest Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4911 Cypress Point Circle, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4911 Cypress Point Circle · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4911 Cypress Point Circle Available 05/21/20 Available 05-21-2020! Magnificent Condo w/Stunning Golf Course Views! Pet Friendly! - A superb 2-bedroom condo with fantastic manicured views of Cypress Point Golf Course! Views of the course from the dining room, living room, master bedroom, balcony, & screened porch! Available for you on 05-21-2020! Loads of storage inside and a 1-car attached garage w/opener PLUS an outside storage shed! You will love your upstairs balcony with retractable awning & downstairs screened porch overlooking the course!! Enjoy your sunsets or cocktails overlooking the 2nd tee! An open floor-plan with glorious natural lighting! Family room has cozy 2-sided wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling! Spacious 1st floor master bedroom suite has private bath with double vanity sink, jetted tub, & stand-up shower PLUS access to a private (HUGE) screened porch with golf course views! Rent INCLUDES water, sewer, trash removal, grounds maintenance PLUS all appliances including a full-sized washer & dryer! This home was made for entertaining on both levels! Convenient location near military installations, interstate access, & the Premium Outlets!!
.
Do not miss this captivating condo with a great layout! Up to 2 pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Home is available for a 1-year lease only at this time. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable
.
SCHOOL ZONES:
Luxford Elementary, Bayside Middle, & Bayside High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 17 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base - 5 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 12 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 12 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 15 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!

(RLNE4844475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Cypress Point Circle have any available units?
4911 Cypress Point Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Cypress Point Circle have?
Some of 4911 Cypress Point Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Cypress Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Cypress Point Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Cypress Point Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Cypress Point Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Cypress Point Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Cypress Point Circle does offer parking.
Does 4911 Cypress Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4911 Cypress Point Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Cypress Point Circle have a pool?
No, 4911 Cypress Point Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Cypress Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 4911 Cypress Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Cypress Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 Cypress Point Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4911 Cypress Point Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195
Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity