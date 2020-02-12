Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4911 Cypress Point Circle Available 05/21/20 Available 05-21-2020! Magnificent Condo w/Stunning Golf Course Views! Pet Friendly! - A superb 2-bedroom condo with fantastic manicured views of Cypress Point Golf Course! Views of the course from the dining room, living room, master bedroom, balcony, & screened porch! Available for you on 05-21-2020! Loads of storage inside and a 1-car attached garage w/opener PLUS an outside storage shed! You will love your upstairs balcony with retractable awning & downstairs screened porch overlooking the course!! Enjoy your sunsets or cocktails overlooking the 2nd tee! An open floor-plan with glorious natural lighting! Family room has cozy 2-sided wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling! Spacious 1st floor master bedroom suite has private bath with double vanity sink, jetted tub, & stand-up shower PLUS access to a private (HUGE) screened porch with golf course views! Rent INCLUDES water, sewer, trash removal, grounds maintenance PLUS all appliances including a full-sized washer & dryer! This home was made for entertaining on both levels! Convenient location near military installations, interstate access, & the Premium Outlets!!

Do not miss this captivating condo with a great layout! Up to 2 pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Home is available for a 1-year lease only at this time. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable

SCHOOL ZONES:

Luxford Elementary, Bayside Middle, & Bayside High School

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 17 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base - 5 miles

Norfolk Naval Base - 12 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 12 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station - 15 miles

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!



