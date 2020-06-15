All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

4809 Ashbury Lane

4809 Ashbury Lane · (757) 481-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4809 Ashbury Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Kempsville Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4809 Ashbury Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
4809 Ashbury Lane Available 08/07/20 RENOVATED Townhome! Available 08-07-2020! Pet Friendly w/Fenced Yard! Better than New! - COMPLETELY renovated all-brick, end-unit townhome in Kempsville Lakes! This spacious home has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint, super-hip lighting fixtures, newer laminate flooring upstairs & downstairs, newer fixtures & MORE!! You will love the community amenities like clubhouse, playgrounds, pool & tennis courts!! Super-close to Town Center, interstate access, military installations & fabulous shopping & dining!! All appliances convey including front-loading washer & dryer!! 2 dedicated parking spaces!!
.
Don't miss this pet-friendly home with almost all laminate flooring!! Formal dining room & family room! Eat-in kitchen with pantry, pass-thru bar, granite & stainless steel appliances! Upstairs laundry connections, master bedroom with private bathroom & great closet space!!! Fenced backyard with storage shed!! Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. A pet deposit and pet rent of $15 will be required per pet. Available 08-07-2020!! Review the criteria below & call for your showing of this BETTER-THAN-NEW home before it's gone!! (757) 481-0441!!
.
Criteria Considered PLEASE READ
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable
.
SCHOOLS:
Point O'View Elementary, Larkspur Middle, & Kemspville High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 13 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base - 11 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 15 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 12 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 13 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!

(RLNE3896487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 4809 Ashbury Lane have any available units?
4809 Ashbury Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 Ashbury Lane have?
Some of 4809 Ashbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Ashbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Ashbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Ashbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Ashbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Ashbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Ashbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 4809 Ashbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4809 Ashbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Ashbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4809 Ashbury Lane has a pool.
Does 4809 Ashbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 4809 Ashbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Ashbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Ashbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
