Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

4809 Ashbury Lane Available 08/07/20 RENOVATED Townhome! Available 08-07-2020! Pet Friendly w/Fenced Yard! Better than New! - COMPLETELY renovated all-brick, end-unit townhome in Kempsville Lakes! This spacious home has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint, super-hip lighting fixtures, newer laminate flooring upstairs & downstairs, newer fixtures & MORE!! You will love the community amenities like clubhouse, playgrounds, pool & tennis courts!! Super-close to Town Center, interstate access, military installations & fabulous shopping & dining!! All appliances convey including front-loading washer & dryer!! 2 dedicated parking spaces!!

Don't miss this pet-friendly home with almost all laminate flooring!! Formal dining room & family room! Eat-in kitchen with pantry, pass-thru bar, granite & stainless steel appliances! Upstairs laundry connections, master bedroom with private bathroom & great closet space!!! Fenced backyard with storage shed!! Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. A pet deposit and pet rent of $15 will be required per pet. Available 08-07-2020!! Review the criteria below & call for your showing of this BETTER-THAN-NEW home before it's gone!! (757) 481-0441!!

Criteria Considered PLEASE READ

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable

SCHOOLS:

Point O'View Elementary, Larkspur Middle, & Kemspville High School

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 13 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base - 11 miles

Norfolk Naval Base - 15 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 12 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station - 13 miles

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!



