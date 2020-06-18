All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like
4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL

4725 Berrywood Road · (757) 506-4662 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4725 Berrywood Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL · Avail. now

$2,985

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
Upgraded Home in Excellent Area - Beautiful and spacious traditional four bed, three bath brick home in highly desirable
Bellamy Woods. Located on a quiet street with a covered front porch across entire
front. Formal living room, dining room. Hardwood foyer leads to large family room with natural
gas fireplace and built-in bookcases. Bright and open natural light gourmet island eat-in kitchen,
accented by luxury vinyl floor covering. Black granite countertops throughout, SS appliances, kitchen
desk/computer workspace, and a walk-in pantry. Kitchen looks out over family room and a
large new deck which would be great for entertaining and a gorgeous in-ground pool with a
new liner. Weekly pool cleaning services are included in rent. Large sunroom also overlooks
deck and pool and is the perfect year-round space. Large master BR suite with jetted tub and
separate walk-in shower. Vinyl privacy fenced large back yard with shade trees and large
storage shed. Convenient neighborhood playground. Central Virginia Beach. Available 6/1/20

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5712438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL have any available units?
4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL has a unit available for $2,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL have?
Some of 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL currently offering any rent specials?
4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL is pet friendly.
Does 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL offer parking?
No, 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL does not offer parking.
Does 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL have a pool?
Yes, 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL has a pool.
Does 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL have accessible units?
No, 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 BedroomsVirginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly PlacesVirginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia BeachNorth CentralLevel Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University