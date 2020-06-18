4725 BERRYWOOD DRIVE-KELL.

Amenities

Upgraded Home in Excellent Area - Beautiful and spacious traditional four bed, three bath brick home in highly desirable

Bellamy Woods. Located on a quiet street with a covered front porch across entire

front. Formal living room, dining room. Hardwood foyer leads to large family room with natural

gas fireplace and built-in bookcases. Bright and open natural light gourmet island eat-in kitchen,

accented by luxury vinyl floor covering. Black granite countertops throughout, SS appliances, kitchen

desk/computer workspace, and a walk-in pantry. Kitchen looks out over family room and a

large new deck which would be great for entertaining and a gorgeous in-ground pool with a

new liner. Weekly pool cleaning services are included in rent. Large sunroom also overlooks

deck and pool and is the perfect year-round space. Large master BR suite with jetted tub and

separate walk-in shower. Vinyl privacy fenced large back yard with shade trees and large

storage shed. Convenient neighborhood playground. Central Virginia Beach. Available 6/1/20



No Cats Allowed



