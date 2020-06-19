Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4705 Nuttfield Lane Available 08/01/20 3BR House with Hardwood Floors! Large Deck and Storage Shed! - - Updated Bathroom with modern tile and updated vanity

- Hardwood Floors

- Two Living Areas

- Wood Burning Fireplace

- Washer and Dryer included

- Convenient Access to Northampton Outlets!

- Close to I-64 / I-264

- Pets OK with $250 pet deposit - No Large Dogs



Will not last long! Contact Leland Real Estate at (757) 409-7077 to set up a showing today!



