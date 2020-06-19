All apartments in Virginia Beach
4705 Nuttfield Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4705 Nuttfield Lane

4705 Nuttfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Nuttfield Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
4705 Nuttfield Lane Available 08/01/20 3BR House with Hardwood Floors! Large Deck and Storage Shed! - - Updated Bathroom with modern tile and updated vanity
- Hardwood Floors
- Two Living Areas
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Washer and Dryer included
- Convenient Access to Northampton Outlets!
- Close to I-64 / I-264
- Pets OK with $250 pet deposit - No Large Dogs

Will not last long! Contact Leland Real Estate at (757) 409-7077 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE3385973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Nuttfield Lane have any available units?
4705 Nuttfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Nuttfield Lane have?
Some of 4705 Nuttfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Nuttfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Nuttfield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Nuttfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Nuttfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Nuttfield Lane offer parking?
No, 4705 Nuttfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4705 Nuttfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Nuttfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Nuttfield Lane have a pool?
No, 4705 Nuttfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Nuttfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 4705 Nuttfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Nuttfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Nuttfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
