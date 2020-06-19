4705 Nuttfield Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Northwest Virginia Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4705 Nuttfield Lane Available 08/01/20 3BR House with Hardwood Floors! Large Deck and Storage Shed! - - Updated Bathroom with modern tile and updated vanity - Hardwood Floors - Two Living Areas - Wood Burning Fireplace - Washer and Dryer included - Convenient Access to Northampton Outlets! - Close to I-64 / I-264 - Pets OK with $250 pet deposit - No Large Dogs
Will not last long! Contact Leland Real Estate at (757) 409-7077 to set up a showing today!
(RLNE3385973)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4705 Nuttfield Lane have any available units?
4705 Nuttfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.