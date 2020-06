Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch. Close to shopping & bases. Open floor plan with attached garage. Walk in closet. Part fenced in yard with attached garage. Short term leave available 07/01/2020 through 11/30/2020. Property is also being Sold. No pets. Requires 24 hours notice before any showings. Tenant occupied. Viewings by appointments only. Call Agent for details. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271