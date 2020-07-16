1763 Ocean Bay Drive

Amenities
***Beautifully remodeled GRANITE Countertops-2 BED 2 full Baths - This Condo in the heart of Ocean Lakes with SWIMMING POOLS!! Call for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058*** Won't last long! Beautifully remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, GRANITE counter tops and new bamboo wood floors, it has the upgrades you want!
Includes two masters each with their own bath, a spacious living room, sizable kitchen, washer and dryer, and a fenced patio with storage shed. Close proximity to Oceana, Dam Neck, shopping, restaurants, beaches and the best schools!!
Neighborhood amenities include 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, and plenty of scenic ponds.
Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Visit our office or apply online at:
Real Property Management Hampton Roads
5394 Kemps River Drive., Ste 103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Office: (757) 395-4274
This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!
*Photos and videos are provided at the agent's discretion, for purposes of advertising online, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3899019)