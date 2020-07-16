All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1763 Ocean Bay Drive

1763 Ocean Bay Drive · (757) 395-4274
Location

1763 Ocean Bay Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1763 Ocean Bay Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
e-payments
tennis court
***Beautifully remodeled GRANITE Countertops-2 BED 2 full Baths - This Condo in the heart of Ocean Lakes with SWIMMING POOLS!! Call for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058*** Won't last long! Beautifully remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, GRANITE counter tops and new bamboo wood floors, it has the upgrades you want!

Includes two masters each with their own bath, a spacious living room, sizable kitchen, washer and dryer, and a fenced patio with storage shed. Close proximity to Oceana, Dam Neck, shopping, restaurants, beaches and the best schools!!

Neighborhood amenities include 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, and plenty of scenic ponds.

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Visit our office or apply online at:

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
5394 Kemps River Drive., Ste 103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Office: (757) 395-4274

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agent's discretion, for purposes of advertising online, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3899019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 Ocean Bay Drive have any available units?
1763 Ocean Bay Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1763 Ocean Bay Drive have?
Some of 1763 Ocean Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 Ocean Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1763 Ocean Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 Ocean Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1763 Ocean Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 1763 Ocean Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 1763 Ocean Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1763 Ocean Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1763 Ocean Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 Ocean Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1763 Ocean Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 1763 Ocean Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1763 Ocean Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 Ocean Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1763 Ocean Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
