1763 Ocean Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool e-payments tennis court

***Beautifully remodeled GRANITE Countertops-2 BED 2 full Baths - This Condo in the heart of Ocean Lakes with SWIMMING POOLS!! Call for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058*** Won't last long! Beautifully remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, GRANITE counter tops and new bamboo wood floors, it has the upgrades you want!



Includes two masters each with their own bath, a spacious living room, sizable kitchen, washer and dryer, and a fenced patio with storage shed. Close proximity to Oceana, Dam Neck, shopping, restaurants, beaches and the best schools!!



Neighborhood amenities include 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, and plenty of scenic ponds.



No Pets Allowed



