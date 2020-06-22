1501 Hubbell Court

Amenities

This beautiful, well maintained property is located in the Princess Anne/Red Mill area of Virginia Beach, convenient to bases, interstates, shopping and the oceanfront! With over 1400 sqft of living space this detached single family home is packed with amenities including: Granite Countertops! Stainless Steel Appliances. Converted Garage/Bonus Room! Hardwood Floors. Cozy Fireplace! En-suite Master Bathroom. Large, Fenced Backyard! Pet friendly with 1-time fee! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers.