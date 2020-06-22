All apartments in Virginia Beach
1501 Hubbell Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1501 Hubbell Court

1501 Hubbell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Hubbell Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This beautiful, well maintained property is located in the Princess Anne/Red Mill area of Virginia Beach, convenient to bases, interstates, shopping and the oceanfront! With over 1400 sqft of living space this detached single family home is packed with amenities including: Granite Countertops! Stainless Steel Appliances. Converted Garage/Bonus Room! Hardwood Floors. Cozy Fireplace! En-suite Master Bathroom. Large, Fenced Backyard! Pet friendly with 1-time fee! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Hubbell Court have any available units?
1501 Hubbell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Hubbell Court have?
Some of 1501 Hubbell Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Hubbell Court currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Hubbell Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Hubbell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Hubbell Court is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Hubbell Court offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Hubbell Court does offer parking.
Does 1501 Hubbell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Hubbell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Hubbell Court have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Hubbell Court has a pool.
Does 1501 Hubbell Court have accessible units?
No, 1501 Hubbell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Hubbell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Hubbell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
