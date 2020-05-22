900 FREDERICK STREET SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Open House Sunday July 5th from 1-4pm. New Rental in Best Vienna Location. Completely Updated from Top to Bottom! Clean and Fresh in today's sought after Colors. White Cabinets make this house Bright and Beautiful! New Granite in Master Bath! Nestled in the Heart of Old Town Vienna! Walk to METRO, Parks and Downtown! With 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths on the Upper Level and a Half Bath on the Main Level, this home has it all. This home has had many recent renovations and is Move in Ready. Modern and Bright, this home offers Almost 3400 Sq. Ft. of Finished Living Space with an Open Floor Plan with Gleaming Hardwood floors, Granite Counters, Tons of Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Plantation Shutters, Gas Fireplace in the Family Room and much more! Enjoy the lovely Screened Porch with Deck Space and a Fully Fenced Backyard. The 4th Upper Level Bedroom has a Separate Entrance and a Gorgeous New Full Bath! This is a great space for guests, Au Pair or a Home Based Office! Close to I-66, 495, The Mosaic District, Tysons Corner, McLean and DC! This home is a Commuters Dream! Spend less time Driving and More Time with Family and Friends! Pets on a Case by Case Basis with a $500 per pet Security Deposit. ****Also Available For Sale VAFX1109422****