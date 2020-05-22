All apartments in Vienna
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

900 FREDERICK STREET SW

900 Frederick Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

900 Frederick Street Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Open House Sunday July 5th from 1-4pm. New Rental in Best Vienna Location. Completely Updated from Top to Bottom! Clean and Fresh in today's sought after Colors. White Cabinets make this house Bright and Beautiful! New Granite in Master Bath! Nestled in the Heart of Old Town Vienna! Walk to METRO, Parks and Downtown! With 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths on the Upper Level and a Half Bath on the Main Level, this home has it all. This home has had many recent renovations and is Move in Ready. Modern and Bright, this home offers Almost 3400 Sq. Ft. of Finished Living Space with an Open Floor Plan with Gleaming Hardwood floors, Granite Counters, Tons of Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Plantation Shutters, Gas Fireplace in the Family Room and much more! Enjoy the lovely Screened Porch with Deck Space and a Fully Fenced Backyard. The 4th Upper Level Bedroom has a Separate Entrance and a Gorgeous New Full Bath! This is a great space for guests, Au Pair or a Home Based Office! Close to I-66, 495, The Mosaic District, Tysons Corner, McLean and DC! This home is a Commuters Dream! Spend less time Driving and More Time with Family and Friends! Pets on a Case by Case Basis with a $500 per pet Security Deposit. ****Also Available For Sale VAFX1109422****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 FREDERICK STREET SW have any available units?
900 FREDERICK STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 900 FREDERICK STREET SW have?
Some of 900 FREDERICK STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 FREDERICK STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
900 FREDERICK STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 FREDERICK STREET SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 FREDERICK STREET SW is pet friendly.
Does 900 FREDERICK STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 900 FREDERICK STREET SW offers parking.
Does 900 FREDERICK STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 FREDERICK STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 FREDERICK STREET SW have a pool?
No, 900 FREDERICK STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 900 FREDERICK STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 900 FREDERICK STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 900 FREDERICK STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 FREDERICK STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 FREDERICK STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 FREDERICK STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.
