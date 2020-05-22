705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW

Amenities

LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement, walk-in closet, SS APPLIANCES and granite countertops. Parking for 2 cars in the driveway and street parking. Easy access to major routes, Tysons shopping , schools, metro bus at the corner and all major Vienna amenities. Pets are welcome on a case by case. In person showings available but must wear a mask and gloves. Shoe covers will be provided. Home will be available August 1.