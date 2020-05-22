All apartments in Vienna
Vienna, VA
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW

705 Tapawingo Road Southwest · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Tapawingo Road Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement, walk-in closet, SS APPLIANCES and granite countertops. Parking for 2 cars in the driveway and street parking. Easy access to major routes, Tysons shopping , schools, metro bus at the corner and all major Vienna amenities. Pets are welcome on a case by case. In person showings available but must wear a mask and gloves. Shoe covers will be provided. Home will be available August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW have any available units?
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW have?
Some of 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW currently offering any rent specials?
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW is pet friendly.
Does 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW offer parking?
Yes, 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW does offer parking.
Does 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW have a pool?
No, 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW does not have a pool.
Does 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW have accessible units?
No, 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW does not have accessible units.
Does 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW does not have units with air conditioning.
