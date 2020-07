Amenities

The house is located in a sought after Town of Vienna and close to Vienna metro station. Classic rambler with basement. 3 main level bedrooms. Main level dining room plus Eat in kitchen. Large rear deck. Work room and bonus room (could be a bedroom) with a full bath plus utility room in basement with a brand new flooring. Easy access to major routes, Tysons, shopping , schools and all major Vienna amenities.