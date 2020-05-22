409 ORLEANS CIRCLE SW

Amenities
Move in ready, available May 1 with some flexibility. Minutes to VIENNA Metro!! Well maintained single family home on cul-de-sac. Refinished hard wood floors on main level. Large fully fenced in back yard. 4 beds 2 baths on main. Large rec-room/basement. Bonus room in basement=extra storage! Super schools! NICE landlord. Great location for commuting! Minutes to Vienna Metro, I66, I495. Pets case by case. Fenced in yard. Loads of extra storage. Landlord would prefer a 12 month to 36 month lease.