Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

THIS IS A PERFECT 10/10 LOCATION!! Beautiful and Spacious 2 BED and 1BATH condo tucked away in the heart of Vienna this is a commuters dream come true! Walk Score 85 = Most errands can be accomplished on foot. Filled with abundant natural light with Balcony overlook open green park and parking lot. Two Permit parking spaces. City living with shopping/dining just a stroll away.