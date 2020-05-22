212 PARK TERRACE COURT SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bright and fresh unit for immediate occupancy. Home features brand new carpet and paint The recently updated gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, upgraded lighting and bonus pantry. Nicely sized and recently renovated bathroom has ceramic tile, cute vanity and linen closet. The large master bedroom features huge windows and a large walk in closet. Unit also features a covered balcony with space for a table and chairs and permit parking for 1 car. Open Sunday 12:30-1.